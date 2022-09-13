COVID-19: N.B. reports drop in cases, opens up booster appointments for kids

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has opened up booster appointments for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five and up.

Appointments became available on Tuesday.

The province began vaccinating children between the ages of six months and four years in the first week of August. Those appointments are still available.

Meanwhile, the province’s weekly COVID-19 update is reporting a slight decrease in the number of PCR-confirmed cases. As well, there was a drop in the number of active hospitalizations and deaths compared to the previous week.

Between Sept. 4 and 10, there were 575 positive PCR tests, four deaths and 35 active hospitalizations. In comparison, the previous week recorded 589 positive PCR tests, six deaths, and 37 active hospitalizations.

The latest random sample sequenced for COVID-19 in the province showed 98 per cent were the BA. 5 Omicron subvariant, and one per cent each were the BA. 4 and BA. 2 subvariants.

