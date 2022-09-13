Menu

Canada

COVID-19: N.B. reports drop in cases, opens up booster appointments for kids

By Karla Renić & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. education minister addresses COVID-19 vaccination rates for young people' N.B. education minister addresses COVID-19 vaccination rates for young people
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy says schools will return without masks but has raised concerns about vaccination rates, especially among young people. Nathalie Sturgeon reports – Aug 31, 2022

New Brunswick has opened up booster appointments for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five and up.

Appointments became available on Tuesday.

The province began vaccinating children between the ages of six months and four years in the first week of August. Those appointments are still available.

Meanwhile, the province’s weekly COVID-19 update is reporting a slight decrease in the number of PCR-confirmed cases. As well, there was a drop in the number of active hospitalizations and deaths compared to the previous week.

Between Sept. 4 and 10, there were 575 positive PCR tests, four deaths and 35 active hospitalizations. In comparison, the previous week recorded 589 positive PCR tests, six deaths, and 37 active hospitalizations.

The latest random sample sequenced for COVID-19 in the province showed 98 per cent were the BA. 5 Omicron subvariant, and one per cent each were the BA. 4 and BA. 2 subvariants.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says' COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says
COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says – Sep 1, 2022
