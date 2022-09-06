SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

New Brunswick students begin new school year without COVID-19 restrictions

By Robert Lothian Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 5:59 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick youth starts school year with no masks' New Brunswick youth starts school year with no masks
Summer vacation has now officially come to an end for many for students in New Brunswick. The ringing of school bells marks the first time in two years that children start the year without masks. Robert Lothian reports.

Many students in New Brunswick started a new chapter in their education Tuesday morning as school bells rang in the start of a new year.

In the Carey home, day one was a rocky start for 11-year-old Logan, who is now in Grade 6.

“Logan did not want to come back to school and cried, in fact, about the prospect of coming to school today, but once he got on the bus, everything was fine, and they reported no issues today, so everything went well,” Joe Carey said standing next to his son Logan outside a Saint John school.

“I miss my small boy,” Carey admitted when asked about his son entering a new grade, but noted the family is happy for the new school year and hopefully a new sense of normalcy.

Read more: COVID 19: New Brunswick education minister hoping for normal school year

For the first time in two years, schools entered the semester without mandatory pandemic measures in place – a move made prior to the end of the 2021-22 educational year.

“We’re all vaccinated, and we also got COVID and got over that, so yeah, we’re ready for it at this point – I mean if more restrictions come, we can handle that too,” Carey said.

At a news conference last week, New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy said the virus will continue to present stresses, and necessary steps are in place to maintain it.

Read more: Communication important in working through back to school jitters, experts say

Inside the school system, educators are confident that following years of disruptions, staff and students can have a fresh start.

Zoe Watson, the superintendent of the Anglophone South School District, spent a busy Tuesday travelling to schools in the region.

“We are very optimistic will feel more like normal for staff and students, and we’re looking forward to the year ahead,” Watson said.

Over the course of the pandemic, rules implemented in schools to limit the spread of the virus included mask-wearing and social distancing.

Watson believes members of the school community must now rely on “healthy habits” to remain safe.

“We’ll continue to have hand sanitizer at our entrances. Certainly, if a staff member or a student wish to wear a mask, that’s OK.”

A staggered approach to the return to school means students in some grades and classes officially head back to class on Wednesday. Watson said this, along with orientation periods, allows for students transitioning to new grades to become accustomed to the ins and outs of their new school.

Click to play video: 'Setting your kids up for back-to-school success' Setting your kids up for back-to-school success
Setting your kids up for back-to-school success
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
