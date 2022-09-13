Cobourg to host public memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at Victoria Park

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Cobourg in partnership with the Cobourg Legion will be holding a public memorial service to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The ceremony will take place at the Centopah in Victoria Park, led by Padre Art King. The service will begin at 10:55 a.m. with a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

As a special commemoration for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, this spring the town’s parks department hand-created a special floral clock that is available for public viewing in Victoria Park.

The event coincides with the funeral of the queen who died on Sept. 8.

The queen and Prince Philip visited Cobourg as part of a Canadian tour in June 1973, visiting some landmarks with then-mayor Jack Heenan. The couple also planted two silver maple trees at the Cobourg Conservation Area (James Cockburn Park at 700 William St.) and unveiled a cairn to mark the park’s official opening. The Toronto Public Library has a photo of the event, noting more than 5,000 people attended the ceremony.

“Unfortunately, due to the Ice Storm in 2013, one of the silver maples was lost, however, the other can still be seen, adjacent to the cairn in the park,” the town said.

The town in May launched the Queen’s Jubliee Walking Tour which allows people to retract the royal couple’s visit.

Cobourg also has a monument dedicated to the queen in Jubliee Park at the southwest corner of William and Elgin streets. A new etching was added earlier this year to celebrate the queen’s 70 years of service.

The town has also provided a book of condolences in the lobby of Victoria Hall at 55 King St. W. The book will be forwarded to Buckingham Palace the week of Oct. 3.