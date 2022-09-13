OPP warn of ‘sextortion’ scam after Middlesex resident conned out of $4,000

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are advising the public to be aware of so-called “sextortion” scams, after an 18-year-old from Middlesex County was recently duped out of $4,000.

According to police, the youth had met someone on a popular social media app, and was later threatened with the release of intimate photos unless they paid up.

Although the victim had never shared intimate images with the scammer, police say were made to believe that images had been captured by their phone while they were engaged in conversation.

It’s alleged the scammer began to threaten the victim that the nonexistent images would be shared with friends and family unless they handed over money, resulting in the victim sending $4,000.

The case is different from other sextortion cases in that no intimate images were actually shared.

In those situations, police say scammers use “fake profiles on social media and dating websites to lure you into a relationship and coerce you into performing sexual acts on camera.” They advise the public that there is always a risk in sharing personal or intimate images over the internet.

“Think twice before you send or post anything. Before you hit “send” remember that you cannot control where this image or video may travel,” police said in a media release.

Police say those who are threatened in such a way are recommended to block the perpetrator, screen shot all messages and contact the authorities.

“If you are a victim of the sextortion scam call police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-8501,” police said.