Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP warn of ‘sextortion’ scam after Middlesex resident conned out of $4,000

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 13, 2022 1:50 pm
FILE - A person uses a cell phone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE - A person uses a cell phone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ontario Provincial Police are advising the public to be aware of so-called “sextortion” scams, after an 18-year-old from Middlesex County was recently duped out of $4,000.

According to police, the youth had met someone on a popular social media app, and was later threatened with the release of intimate photos unless they paid up.

Although the victim had never shared intimate images with the scammer, police say were made to believe that images had been captured by their phone while they were engaged in conversation.

It’s alleged the scammer began to threaten the victim that the nonexistent images would be shared with friends and family unless they handed over money, resulting in the victim sending $4,000.

Trending Stories

Read more: London, Ont. Catholic school board shuts two schools Tuesday due to bomb threat

Story continues below advertisement

The case is different from other sextortion cases in that no intimate images were actually shared.

In those situations, police say scammers use “fake profiles on social media and dating websites to lure you into a relationship and coerce you into performing sexual acts on camera.” They advise the public that there is always a risk in sharing personal or intimate images over the internet.

“Think twice before you send or post anything. Before you hit “send” remember that you cannot control where this image or video may travel,” police said in a media release.

Police say those who are threatened in such a way are recommended to block the perpetrator, screen shot all messages and contact the authorities.

“If you are a victim of the sextortion scam call police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-8501,” police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagMiddlesex County tagmiddlesex opp tagExtortion tagOntario crime tagSextortion tagcyber crime tagOnline Scam tagScammers tagintimate images tagOnline crime tagsextortion scam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers