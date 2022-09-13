Ontario will not have provincial holiday Monday to mark Queen’s death: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario will not have a provincial holiday on Monday to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, sources tell Global News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that the country will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national holiday on Monday.

The national day of mourning will coincide with the Queen’s funeral in London, England.

While Trudeau has said Monday would be a “federal holiday,” which normally applies to public servants and federally regulated workers, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan later said in a tweet that federally regulated workers will not get the day off automatically.

He said it would only be for “federal government employees.”

“Federally regulated employers are welcomed to follow suit, but they are not required to do so,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau said discussions were underway with the provinces, which make their own decisions about whether to grant provincial holidays in tandem with federal ones.

Global News has learned that Ontario officials were meeting Tuesday afternoon to decide whether or not they would recognize the holiday for provincially regulated workers.

Sources told Global News the government was concerned about the cancellation of scheduled court cases in the event of a provincial holiday, as well as aligning school closures with other provincially regulated workplaces.

A source said Premier Doug Ford was also meeting with other premiers to possibly make a joint decision.

If the province had declared Monday a holiday, it would’ve meant that more workers get the day off and schools could’ve been be closed.

Quebec has said that provincially regulated employees will not get the day off on Monday.

In New Brunswick, meanwhile, government offices and schools will be closed, while it’s up to private employers whether or not to give their employees the day off.

Meanwhile, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), Dan Kelly, called on provincial governments to not declare a holiday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given it would allow only six days notice & cost the economy billions, CFIB is urging provincial governments to NOT declare next Monday as a statutory (paid) holiday,” he said.

September 19, 2022 will be a holiday for federal government employees. It will be a day of mourning for the passing of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada. Federally regulated employers are welcomed to follow suit, but they are not required to do so. — Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) September 13, 2022

NB government offices and schools to be closed on Monday, September 19 as part of the national day of mourning for Elizabeth II. It will be up to private employers whether to give employees the day off or not. — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) September 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The United Kingdom has declared a holiday, but has not required employers to close or pay extra to recognize the occasion. — Dan Kelly (@CFIB) September 13, 2022

— With files from Colin D’Mello, Eric Stober, Amanda Connolly and Silas Brown