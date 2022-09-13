Menu

Politics

37 B.C. mayors win by acclamation after standing unopposed

By Nono Shen The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2022 12:58 pm
Nomination information shows that 37 B.C. mayoral candidates automatically won after the nomination period closed on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. View image in full screen
Nomination information shows that 37 B.C. mayoral candidates automatically won after the nomination period closed on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. Global News

Municipal elections are still more than a month away, but mayors for dozens of communities across B.C. have already won by acclamation after standing unopposed.

Nomination information collated by non-profit group CivicInfo BC shows 37 B.C. mayoral candidates automatically won after the nomination period closed on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

Among them were Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, both of whom got second terms.

Read more: Change in BC NDP leadership could herald an early provincial election call

West said his unopposed victory wasn’t what he expected, and he had been prepared for a full campaign ahead of election day on Oct. 15.

“It was really humbling … I’ve worked as hard as I can over the last four years to represent them to the best of my ability, and I’m truly honoured and humbled to have that opportunity to continue to work for them for the next four years,” said West.

He said it was hard to speculate on why no other candidates put their names forward this time, but he was “incredibly proud” of what his city had accomplished.

Click to play video: 'Political Panel: Surrey’s mayoral race heats up' Political Panel: Surrey’s mayoral race heats up
Political Panel: Surrey’s mayoral race heats up – Aug 28, 2022

In Burnaby, incumbent Hurley took to social media to celebrate his win.

“I am humbled and honoured to be acclaimed as mayor for four more years. It takes a lot of teamwork and collaboration to get things done. I encourage all residents to vote on October 15th for council members that will keep Burnaby moving forward,” the former Burnaby firefighter wrote in a Facebook post.

It is not uncommon for mayors to win by acclamation, and CivicInfo BC’s executive director Todd Pugh said that in 2018, 36 B.C. mayors were elected without contest.

Click to play video: 'How will Pierre Poilievre shape the future of the Conservative Party of Canada?' How will Pierre Poilievre shape the future of the Conservative Party of Canada?
How will Pierre Poilievre shape the future of the Conservative Party of Canada?

B.C. mayors who won by acclamation this year include:

  • Dennis A Buchanan, Alert Bay
  • Joe Craner, Armstrong
  • Barbara H Roden, Ashcroft
  • Ward Stamer, Barriere
  • Mike Hurley, Burnaby
  • Ryan Windsor, Central Saanich
  • Ruth Hoyte, Coldstream
  • Nicole B. Minions, Comox
  • Michelle P. Staples, Duncan
  • Sarrah A Storey, Fraser Lake
  • Steve J Morissette, Fruitvale
  • Linda J McGuire, Granisle
  • Ken Williams, Highlands
  • Shane Brienen, Houston
  • Allen Miller, Invermere
  • Maureen Pinkney, 100 Mile House
  • Sylvia Pranger, Kent
  • Don McCormick, Kimberley
  • Phil Germuth, Kitimat
  • Aaron Stone, Ladysmith
  • Sheri A Disney, Masset
  • Alan Raine, Mountain Resort Municipality
  • Tom Zeleznik, Nakusp
  • Kevin Murdoch, Oak Bay
  • Martin Johansen, Oliver
  • Nicole MacDonald, Pitt Meadows
  • Scott Cabianca, Port Clements
  • Brad West, Port Coquitlam
  • Mark Baker, Sayward
  • Cliff McNeil-Smith, Sidney
  • Colin Ferguson, Silverton
  • Christine A Fraser, Spallumcheen
  • Sean Bujtas, Terrace
  • Dan B. Law, Tofino
  • Owen M. Torgerson, Valemount
  • Ed Coleman, Wells
  • Julie Colborne, Zeballos

— This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Click to play video: 'Rich Coleman running in Langley Township mayoral race' Rich Coleman running in Langley Township mayoral race
Rich Coleman running in Langley Township mayoral race – Aug 26, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
