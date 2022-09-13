Fort Saskatchewan man receives 7-year sentence for 2019 death of son

Send this page to someone via email

A Fort Saskatchewan man received a seven-year sentence for killing his son in late 2019.

Justice John Henderson handed Damien Starrett his sentence in an Edmonton courtroom on Tuesday morning. However, Starrett’s sentence was reduced to a term of about four years, five months due to a number of factors, including time served and treatment he received while at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Starrett was found guilty in June of manslaughter in the November 2019 death of his one-year-old son, Ares Starrett. At the time, he was also found guilty of assaulting his five-year-old daughter.

View image in full screen Damien Christopher Starrett was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his one-year-old son. Credit: Facebook

Starrett was originally charged with second-degree murder in his son’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

In court on Tuesday morning, Starrett didn’t show much emotion. After the sentence was handed down, the children’s mother — who cannot be named due to a publication ban protecting the identity of her daughter — hunched over and sobbed.

In his sentencing hearing earlier this month, the Crown had sought a sentence of 10 to 12 years. The defence sought a four-year sentence, arguing Starrett is still a young man and can live a meaningful life.

During Starrett’s trial, his lawyer argued he was not criminally responsible because he had a severe sleep disorder that made him do things he wasn’t aware of.

Rory Ziv argued that a severe sleep disorder put Starrett in a state of automatism, which made him incapable of understanding his actions when he killed his son and injured his daughter.

A sleep expert also testified at the trial after examining the man two years following the boy’s death. Dr. Colin Shapiro said he found “thumbprints” of parasomnia, a disorder in which people do things while asleep that they are unaware of, such as sleepwalking.

Shapiro testified he saw multiple arousals during the man’s deep sleep.

Story continues below advertisement

1:13 Sentencing hearing begins for Fort Saskatchewan father Sentencing hearing begins for Fort Saskatchewan father

When delivering his verdict in June, Justice John Henderson said it was more likely that the accused was suffering from severe withdrawal symptoms from his opioid addiction and lashed out at his children.

Court heard that Starrett has a history of substance abuse with cocaine, alcohol, heroin and prescription opioids. He admitted to self-medicating his back pain with heroin and illegally obtained Percocet.

As part of the sentencing submissions, Starrett’s lawyer requested a Gladue report because of Starrett’s First Nations ancestry.

The report suggests Starrett’s parents didn’t adequately care for him and he was raised by his mother’s loving foster parents.

Story continues below advertisement

Starrett told the report writer he has fetal alcohol syndrome and ADHD. He also said he’s struggled with his mental health since he was a teen and that he attempted suicide multiple times, including once after feces was thrown into his cell in the remand centre.