Arson charge laid after fire destroys Woodglade Boulevard home in Peterborough

One man has been charged with arson following a house fire in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Woodglade Boulevard several houses from the intersection of Sherbrooke Street in the city’s west end.

Crews were met with flames from the home.

Peterborough police have closed the area of Woodglade between Sherbrooke and Lynhaven Road as they investigate.

Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the house fire. Sherri Munro/Special to Global News Peterborough

View image in full screen Peterborough police have closed a section of Woodglade following a house fire.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said their investigation led to the arrest of a 71-year-old man who was charged with arson — damage to own property.

The accused is being held in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday.

Police, Peterborough Fire Services and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

“Residents can expect police presence in the area for a few days,” police stated.

Peterborough police are asking the Good Samaritan who was seen trying to extinguish the fire to contact Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122 ext. 303.

More to come.