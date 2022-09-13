Menu

Crime

Arson charge laid after fire destroys Woodglade Boulevard home in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 9:08 am
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys home on Woodglade Boulevard in Peterborough' Fire destroys home on Woodglade Boulevard in Peterborough
Fire destroyed a home on Woodglade Boulevard in the west end of Peterborough on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

One man has been charged with arson following a house fire in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Woodglade Boulevard several houses from the intersection of Sherbrooke Street in the city’s west end.

Read more: Dogs rescued from Port Hope house fire sparked by lightning strike

Crews were met with flames from the home.

Peterborough police have closed the area of Woodglade between Sherbrooke and Lynhaven Road as they investigate.

Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the house fire.
Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to the house fire. Sherri Munro/Special to Global News Peterborough
Peterborough police have closed a section of Woodglade following a house fire. View image in full screen
Peterborough police have closed a section of Woodglade following a house fire.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said their investigation led to the arrest of a 71-year-old man who was charged with arson — damage to own property.

The accused is being held in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday.

Police, Peterborough Fire Services and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

“Residents can expect police presence in the area for a few days,” police stated.

Peterborough police are asking the Good Samaritan who was seen trying to extinguish the fire to contact Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122 ext. 303.

More to come.

