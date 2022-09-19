Menu

September 24 – Heart Fit Clinic

By The Staff 770 CHQR
Posted September 19, 2022 9:00 am
Heart Fit Clinic View image in full screen
Only Clinic in Canada Dedicated to Preventing and Reversing Heart Disease. Heart Fit Clinic

Heart Fit Clinic will be on Talk To The Experts this weekend –  tune into 770 CHQR this Saturday at 11:00am!
There is never a bad time to examine just where your health truly is. It’s time to contact the Heart Fit Clinic!

Ever have those spicy wings and experience a bit of acid reflux, but didn’t think too much about it? Did you know that people with acid reflux are more likely to have heart disease, abnormal heartbeats, plaque buildup in the arteries and reduced blood flow to the heart? Understand your risks with Heart Fit Clinic’s advanced  screening methods not found anywhere else AND proven reversal treatments!

Trending Stories

Become the healthiest version of yourself!

Call now to book your free consultation today by calling 403-870-4348 or visit heartfit.ca

