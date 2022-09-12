Advocates for people with disabilities, autism call on Quebec politicians to address lack of public services

Send this page to someone via email

Advocates are demanding Quebec politicians address privatization of services for children with disabilities.

They say some local health authorities are sending parents directly to the private sector since publicly funded services are not available.

Sam Kuhn understands the struggle of fighting for services for his children all too well.

Three of his four children have disabilities and for years, Kuhn has fought -both in person and in the courts- for better access to services.

“Quebec kids with autism or with other issues, deserve assessments, therapy and support,” he said. “And without that, the parents will just run ragged.”

Kuhn says many families who have children with disabilities or who are on the autism spectrum, often have to turn to private care for basic services.

Non-profit organization, Autisme Montreal agrees.

They say it’s been a problem for years, and with the election just a few weeks away, they want the issue to be a priority for candidates.

“Families don’t have services – they just get put on a waiting list and onto another waiting list,” said Natalie Boulet, spokesperson for Austime Montreal. “They don’t have anyone in the field.”

On the campaign trail Monday, Premier Francois Legault promised $100 million dollars in funding for respite care centres to support families of children with disabilities, if his party is re-elected.

Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade said a Liberal government would help families by prioritizing family doctors, so that they can get the care that they need.

And Quebec Solidaire spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said his party would set aside funds for families in need.

But Kuhn says it’s important for politicians to explain how they’ll specifically help in terms therapy, assessment and support.

He says after he couldn’t find those answers himself, in the platforms of the five major political parties, he decided to run himself.

He’s a candidate for the Green party in Westmount-St. Louis.

Global News first met the father of four back in 2016 when he created a GoFundMe campaign after he learnt that his 5-year-old child was no longer eligible for subsided speech therapy.

He brought his fight to the courts and to the office of the then Quebec Youth Protection Minister Lucie Charlebois.

Now he says though his personal battle with the province has come to an end — other families are still fighting.