Montreal father protests for autistic daughter’s speech therapy

Sam Kuhn, father of Charlotte Kuhn, took to the streets to protest on Tuesday.

Kuhn parked himself in front of Quebec Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois’ Montreal office to demand for government services.

“You can’t run and hide away, other parents will come down here. We will hound you in the next election,” Kuhn said. “Stop playing games with our child and get serious with serious health-care issues. Provide basic therapy for the children or you will pay a price.”

Kuhn has been fighting for years to get subsidized speech therapy for his non-verbal autistic daughter.

Charlotte has been kicked off the waiting list twice in the last two years.

Kuhn hopes that his actions will get other parents involved and mobilized.