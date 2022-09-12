Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster dose available for more Saskatchewan residents

Send this page to someone via email

The Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now being offered to a new age group in Saskatchewan.

As of Monday, people 18 and older who are living in long-term care, personal care homes, and other congregate living facilities can get the bivalent vaccine as a booster dose.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said these facilities will be contacted over the next few weeks to arrange appointments.

On Sept. 19, the bivalent booster dose will be available at SHA vaccine clinics and participating pharmacies to all Saskatchewan residents 70 years and older, as well as all Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older in First Nation and Metis communities, and those in the Northern Service Administration District.

SHA said the bivalent dose protects against the original strain of COVID-19, and offers protection against the current Omicron variants.

The Government of Saskatchewan said the phased approach will offer the bivalent booster dose to other age groups as the vaccine supply increases, and system capacity allows for it.