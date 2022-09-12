Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Guelph residents will be able to get newly approved COVID-19 booster shot

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 12, 2022 2:36 pm
A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18, 2020. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the pharmaceutical company announced it has begun testing an omicron-specific version of its COVID-19 vaccine in healthy adults, the same week that competitor Pfizer began similar research with its reformulated shots. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File). View image in full screen
A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18, 2020. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the pharmaceutical company announced it has begun testing an omicron-specific version of its COVID-19 vaccine in healthy adults, the same week that competitor Pfizer began similar research with its reformulated shots. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File). (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

Residents in Guelph and Wellington County will soon be able to get the new COVID-19 booster shot.

The new bivalent vaccine will target the Omicron variants and the original COVID-19 strain.

Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, said in a news release that there will be enough vaccines available for everyone.

She says they’re confident that shipments of vaccine will continue to increase throughout September and beyond, making it very likely that anyone who wants access to the vaccine can get it in the coming weeks.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario begins offering bivalent COVID vaccines to most vulnerable

However, priority will be given to those who are 70 and older as well as long-term care residents, health care workers, pregnant women, and Indigenous people.

Story continues below advertisement

The province approved the use of the new Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 booster for all Ontarians starting Sept. 26.

Eligible residents can contact public health to book an appointment.

Online booking will be available beginning the week of Sept. 26.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagGuelph tagVaccine tagGuelph News tagOmicron variant tagWellington County tagBooster tagbivalent tagpublic heath tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers