Guelph residents will be able to get newly approved COVID-19 booster shot

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Guelph and Wellington County will soon be able to get the new COVID-19 booster shot.

The new bivalent vaccine will target the Omicron variants and the original COVID-19 strain.

Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, said in a news release that there will be enough vaccines available for everyone.

She says they’re confident that shipments of vaccine will continue to increase throughout September and beyond, making it very likely that anyone who wants access to the vaccine can get it in the coming weeks.

However, priority will be given to those who are 70 and older as well as long-term care residents, health care workers, pregnant women, and Indigenous people.

Story continues below advertisement

The province approved the use of the new Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 booster for all Ontarians starting Sept. 26.

Eligible residents can contact public health to book an appointment.

Online booking will be available beginning the week of Sept. 26.