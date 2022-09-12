Menu

Crime

70 charges issued during back-to-school traffic enforcement by Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 1:30 pm
Peterborough police say a driver was clocked travelling 99 km/h in a 60 km/h zone near a school. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a driver was clocked travelling 99 km/h in a 60 km/h zone near a school. Peterborough Police Service

Nearly six dozen charges were laid during last week’s back-to-school traffic safety initiative conducted by the police service in Peterborough, Ont.

From Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, officers laid 70 charges against motorists in school and community safety zones in the city, Lakefield (Peterborough County) and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Read more: Ontario mandates new amber-red light warning system on school buses

“Peterborough police remind motorists that back-to-school time is an exciting time for children and we want to ensure it’s also a safe time,” said acting police chief Tim Farquharson. “Please be aware of school zones, buses on our roads, and students walking and cycling to school. Together we can ensure everyone has a safe and memorable back to school experience.”

The 70 charges included:

  • 42 for speeding offences
  • 23 for permit violations
  • Two for crosswalk offences
  • One for distracted driving
  • Two vehicles were towed after being deemed unsafe

On Friday police noted one of the speeding offences included a driver in a vehicle travelling 99 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on County Road 10 near North Cavan Public School. It resulted in a ticket with a fine $583 for the driver.

“Peterborough police will continue to monitor school and community zones over the coming weeks to ensure school children are safe during the return to school,” police stated.

Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones and Cavan-Monaghan Mayor Scott McFadden both said to keep children in mind when commuting during the school year.

“Knowing that school buses are back on the roads, be sure to plan ahead for your commute – leave early, slow down, give cyclists room, and stop for buses,” said Jones. “Our police services will be paying extra attention to school zones this fall. Let’s keep kids safe.”

“It is easy to become distracted with the day-to-day demands of our time,” added McFadden. “When travelling in your car this fall please stay focused particularly in our school zones and around school buses. Distracted driving can cost lives.”

The Safe School Zones campaign is funded by Peterborough County’s Active Transportation Master Plan.

