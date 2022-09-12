SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

Portion of 23 Avenue at Gateway Boulevard, Calgary Trail to be closed this weekend

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 11:54 am
A portion of 23 Avenue will be closed in south Edmonton this weekend for road repairs. View image in full screen
A portion of 23 Avenue will be closed in south Edmonton this weekend for road repairs. File / Global News

A portion of 23 Avenue will be closed in south Edmonton this weekend for road repairs.

The City of Edmonton said the westbound bridge and intersections of 23 Avenue over Gateway Boulevard and Calgary Trail will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

The closure is needed for crews to do maintenance to smooth out the driving lanes of the bridge and intersections, according to the city. The work will fix the uneven roadway, which the city said is caused by the natural settlement of the bridge.

“The purpose of the work is to enhance the driving experience,” the city said in a news release Monday morning. “The bridge is and will continue to be safe for everyone.”

Construction leads to lane reductions on Gateway Boulevard

Detours will be in place along Parsons Road and either 34 Avenue or Ellerslie Road.

The eastbound bridge will remain open this weekend.

Signs will be put up to alert drivers to the closure. The city said Edmonton police officers will also be on scene to help with traffic control over the weekend.

The city acknowledged that 23 Avenue at Gateway Boulevard sees high traffic volumes every day, all year round, and thanked drivers for their patience while crews do the work.

