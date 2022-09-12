Menu

Sports

Pogacar outsprints elite pack to win cycling’s Montreal Grand Prix

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2022 9:50 am
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates prevailed in a sprint finish of six elite cyclists to win the 221.4-kilometre Grand Prix de Montreal on Sunday.

The 23-year-old cyclist finished 24th two days earlier in the 201.6-kilometre Grand Prix de Quebec.

Pogacar won Sunday’s race in five hours, 59 minutes and 38 seconds. He finished just ahead of Woot Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma, Andrea Bagioli of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team, Adam Yates of INEOS Grenadiers and David Gaudu of Groupama.

Read more: Canadian rider Hugo Houle gears up for next race back home after Tour de France stage win

Guillaume Boivin of Montreal finished 37th, 2:02 behind the winner.

Seventy-six competitors finished the challenging circuit, while 69 recorded DNFs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
