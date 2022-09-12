Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 people with gunshot wounds located inside downtown Toronto nightclub, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 7:54 am
Police at the scene of the shooting Monday morning. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the shooting Monday morning. Global News

Three people were taken to hospital after they were located suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a downtown Toronto nightclub, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Queen Street and Denison Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue, around 2:40 a.m.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took two people to a trauma centre with serious injuries, and one person to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: 1 dead after shooting in Brampton’s west end

Police said two of the victims were male and the third female.

Trending Stories

All of the injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police added.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagdowntown toronto tagQueen Street tagdowntown Toronto crime tagQueen Street shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers