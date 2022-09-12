3 people with gunshot wounds located inside downtown Toronto nightclub, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital after they were located suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a downtown Toronto nightclub, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Queen Street and Denison Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue, around 2:40 a.m.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took two people to a trauma centre with serious injuries, and one person to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said two of the victims were male and the third female.

All of the injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police added.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

SHOOTING: *2:41am* Queen Street and Denison Avenue, @TPS14Div. Three people with gunshot wounds located inside a nightclub, and transported to hospital. Update all w non-life threatening injuries. Roads have re-opened. Info? @1800222TIPS #GO1771972 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 12, 2022