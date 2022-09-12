3 people with gunshot wounds located inside downtown Toronto nightclub, police say

Three people were taken to hospital after they were located suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a downtown Toronto nightclub, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Queen Street and Denison Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue, around 2:40 a.m.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they took two people to a trauma centre with serious injuries, and one person to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police said two of the victims were male and the third female.
All of the injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police added.
Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.
