Economy

Tire drop-off returns to Central Okanagan

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 5:39 pm
Tire drop-off event at Okanagan College in Kelowna. (Sept. 11, 2022). View image in full screen
Tire drop-off event at Okanagan College in Kelowna. (Sept. 11, 2022). Global News

The popular Regional District of Central Okanagan unwanted tire drop-off program returned Sunday — the first time in two years.

The event was held at Okanagan College for the day-long event. Back in 2019, residents dropped off almost 1,200 old, unwanted tires.

Read more: Environmental group claiming to deflate tires on SUVs turns attention to Vancouver

The RDCO and Tire Stewardship of BC teamed up to provide a one-stop tire drop-off event for any old vehicle tires without rims.

Through the drop-off program tires get repurposed into products that have a purpose in the community, rather than taking space in landfills or becoming a breeding ground for mosquitos.

Rosemary Sutton, the executive director of Tire Stewardship BC says the tires will be used to make playgrounds, running tracks, arena flooring and mulch.

Read more: B.C.’s $10M plastics fund aims to spur business to cut pollution, minister says

The program has been running for 31 years. Last year the organizers hit a milestone.

“We had our 100-millionth tire collected in 2021, so it’s been quite the journey,” said Sutton.

Anyone who missed Sunday’s drop-off is urged to visit the website for information on where to drop off old tires.

 

