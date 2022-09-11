Tire drop-off returns to Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The popular Regional District of Central Okanagan unwanted tire drop-off program returned Sunday — the first time in two years.

The event was held at Okanagan College for the day-long event. Back in 2019, residents dropped off almost 1,200 old, unwanted tires.

The RDCO and Tire Stewardship of BC teamed up to provide a one-stop tire drop-off event for any old vehicle tires without rims.

Through the drop-off program tires get repurposed into products that have a purpose in the community, rather than taking space in landfills or becoming a breeding ground for mosquitos.

Rosemary Sutton, the executive director of Tire Stewardship BC says the tires will be used to make playgrounds, running tracks, arena flooring and mulch.

The program has been running for 31 years. Last year the organizers hit a milestone.

“We had our 100-millionth tire collected in 2021, so it’s been quite the journey,” said Sutton.

Anyone who missed Sunday’s drop-off is urged to visit the website for information on where to drop off old tires.