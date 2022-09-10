Season going from bad to worse for Marauders football team

Send this page to someone via email

One day after the McMaster Marauders football team was forced to forfeit its first two games due to a player eligibility violation, they fell to 0-3 following a 20-14 defeat against the visiting Ottawa Gee-Gees.

Ottawa raced out to a 13-0 lead in the first half Saturday afternoon thanks to a one-yard touchdown by running back J.P. Cimankinda, a 12-yard field goal by Campbell Fair, a single and a conceded safety by McMaster.

The Marauders gave the hometown crowd at Ron Joyce Stadium something to cheer about in the third quarter when quarterback Andreas Dueck tossed a nine-yard touchdown to receiver Jackson Cooling.

The Gee-Gees (2-1) restored their 13-point advantage early in the fourth quarter when Daniel Oladejo hauled in a 17-yard TD from QB Ben Maracle.

Dueck ran for a five-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left in regulation but that is as close as the Marauders would get.

Maracle completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 134 yards and a TD while Cimankinda ran 20 times for 102 yards and a major. Dueck went 28-for-41 for 248 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and he was sacked four times.

McMaster plays next on Sept. 17 in Waterloo.