Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout among crowds near Windsor Castle

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Special air quality advisory issued by Metro Vancouver due to fires

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 4:02 pm
A fire in South Vancouver has sent large amounts of smoke and fine particles into the air in Metro Vancouver. View image in full screen
A fire in South Vancouver has sent large amounts of smoke and fine particles into the air in Metro Vancouver. Global News

Metro Vancouver has issued a special air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to “high concentrations of fine particulate matter.”

The concentrations in the air are attributed to ongoing wildfires in the province and the United States, as well as a large fire in South Vancouver at a wood recycling facility.

Read more: Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

“Wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack and Hope are producing smoke that is impacting the region. (This weekend) additional smoke is expected to arrive from the south, further degrading air quality,” Metro Vancouver staff said, in a release.

“Additionally, a local fire burning in Vancouver at a wood recycling facility is also producing considerable smoke which is trapped near the surface by an inversion. Smoke from the fire is impacting multiple municipalities including Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, New Westminster, Surrey, and Coquitlam.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Evacuation alert issued for Hope, B.C. as wildfire grows to 50 hectares

The regional district is advising community members to postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity while the alert is ongoing.

Those with underlying health conditions such as lung and heart disease or asthma are at elevated risk and advised to stay indoors possibly with air filtration or air conditioning.

Metro Vancouver is working with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fraser Valley Regional District and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to look after air quality.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire burning near Hope grows to 50 hectares overnight' Wildfire burning near Hope grows to 50 hectares overnight
Wildfire burning near Hope grows to 50 hectares overnight
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC tagMetro Vancouver tagLower Mainland tagSmoke tagAir Quality tagAir Quality Advisory tagSmoky Skies tagMetro Vancouver Regional District tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers