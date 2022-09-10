Special air quality advisory issued by Metro Vancouver due to fires

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver has issued a special air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to “high concentrations of fine particulate matter.”

The concentrations in the air are attributed to ongoing wildfires in the province and the United States, as well as a large fire in South Vancouver at a wood recycling facility.

“Wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack and Hope are producing smoke that is impacting the region. (This weekend) additional smoke is expected to arrive from the south, further degrading air quality,” Metro Vancouver staff said, in a release.

“Additionally, a local fire burning in Vancouver at a wood recycling facility is also producing considerable smoke which is trapped near the surface by an inversion. Smoke from the fire is impacting multiple municipalities including Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, New Westminster, Surrey, and Coquitlam.”

The regional district is advising community members to postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity while the alert is ongoing.

Those with underlying health conditions such as lung and heart disease or asthma are at elevated risk and advised to stay indoors possibly with air filtration or air conditioning.

Metro Vancouver is working with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fraser Valley Regional District and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to look after air quality.

