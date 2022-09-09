Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 5:50 pm
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. Global News

With many ongoing wildfires around the province, forecasted weather is leading meteorologists to believe smoky skies are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

A strong upper-level high-pressure ridge will persist over most of B.C. through the weekend, ensuring dry conditions and mostly sunshine with very warm air for this time of year, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

But coupled with those dry conditions and warm air is the possibility of smoky skies.

Read more: Overnight wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 50 hectares

“The flow of air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere is now pushing onto the South Coast from the northeast, also known as outflow,” said Madryga.

“This will continue through Saturday, ensuring an invasion of Interior wildfire smoke onto the South Coast. As this flow slowly turns to southerly later this weekend, additional smoke may then invade from Washington state.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As to how much smoke will be in the skies this weekend, it’s too hard to predict, Madryga said, however, a “general deterioration in visibility and air quality is likely in many south coastal areas, including the Lower Mainland.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Several wildfires continue to burn across the province, especially in the Southern Interior and the new wildfire burning in Hope.

Smoke from these fires will continue to spread across many regions of the province, further deteriorating air quality.

A few regions remain under a smoky skies bulletin, which can be seen on Environment Canada’s public weather alerts webpage.

Currently, there are seven special air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada for the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, B.C. Peace River, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, West Columbia and West Kootenay areas.

Click to play video: 'Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.' Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.
Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
money tagBank of Canada tagTSX tagToronto Stock Exchange tagBay Street tagS&P tagCanada Money tagcanada stock market tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. Global News

With many ongoing wildfires around the province, forecasted weather is leading meteorologists to believe smoky skies are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

A strong upper-level high-pressure ridge will persist over most of B.C. through the weekend, ensuring dry conditions and mostly sunshine with very warm air for this time of year, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

But coupled with those dry conditions and warm air is the possibility of smoky skies.

Read more: Overnight wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 50 hectares

“The flow of air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere is now pushing onto the South Coast from the northeast, also known as outflow,” said Madryga.

“This will continue through Saturday, ensuring an invasion of Interior wildfire smoke onto the South Coast. As this flow slowly turns to southerly later this weekend, additional smoke may then invade from Washington state.”

Trending Stories

As to how much smoke will be in the skies this weekend, it’s too hard to predict, Madryga said, however, a “general deterioration in visibility and air quality is likely in many south coastal areas, including the Lower Mainland.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Story continues below advertisement

Several wildfires continue to burn across the province, especially in the Southern Interior and the new wildfire burning in Hope.

Smoke from these fires will continue to spread across many regions of the province, further deteriorating air quality.

A few regions remain under a smoky skies bulletin, which can be seen on Environment Canada’s public weather alerts webpage.

Currently, there are seven special air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada for the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, B.C. Peace River, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, West Columbia and West Kootenay areas.

Click to play video: 'Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.' Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. Global News

With many ongoing wildfires around the province, forecasted weather is leading meteorologists to believe smoky skies are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

A strong upper-level high-pressure ridge will persist over most of B.C. through the weekend, ensuring dry conditions and mostly sunshine with very warm air for this time of year, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

Story continues below advertisement

But coupled with those dry conditions and warm air is the possibility of smoky skies.

Read more: Overnight wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 50 hectares

“The flow of air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere is now pushing onto the South Coast from the northeast, also known as outflow,” said Madryga.

“This will continue through Saturday, ensuring an invasion of Interior wildfire smoke onto the South Coast. As this flow slowly turns to southerly later this weekend, additional smoke may then invade from Washington state.”

Trending Stories

As to how much smoke will be in the skies this weekend, it’s too hard to predict, Madryga said, however, a “general deterioration in visibility and air quality is likely in many south coastal areas, including the Lower Mainland.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Several wildfires continue to burn across the province, especially in the Southern Interior and the new wildfire burning in Hope.

Smoke from these fires will continue to spread across many regions of the province, further deteriorating air quality.

A few regions remain under a smoky skies bulletin, which can be seen on Environment Canada’s public weather alerts webpage.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, there are seven special air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada for the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, B.C. Peace River, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, West Columbia and West Kootenay areas.

Click to play video: 'Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.' Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. Global News

With many ongoing wildfires around the province, forecasted weather is leading meteorologists to believe smoky skies are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

A strong upper-level high-pressure ridge will persist over most of B.C. through the weekend, ensuring dry conditions and mostly sunshine with very warm air for this time of year, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

But coupled with those dry conditions and warm air is the possibility of smoky skies.

Read more: Overnight wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 50 hectares

Story continues below advertisement

“The flow of air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere is now pushing onto the South Coast from the northeast, also known as outflow,” said Madryga.

“This will continue through Saturday, ensuring an invasion of Interior wildfire smoke onto the South Coast. As this flow slowly turns to southerly later this weekend, additional smoke may then invade from Washington state.”

Trending Stories

As to how much smoke will be in the skies this weekend, it’s too hard to predict, Madryga said, however, a “general deterioration in visibility and air quality is likely in many south coastal areas, including the Lower Mainland.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Several wildfires continue to burn across the province, especially in the Southern Interior and the new wildfire burning in Hope.

Smoke from these fires will continue to spread across many regions of the province, further deteriorating air quality.

A few regions remain under a smoky skies bulletin, which can be seen on Environment Canada’s public weather alerts webpage.

Currently, there are seven special air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada for the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, B.C. Peace River, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, West Columbia and West Kootenay areas.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.' Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. Global News

With many ongoing wildfires around the province, forecasted weather is leading meteorologists to believe smoky skies are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

A strong upper-level high-pressure ridge will persist over most of B.C. through the weekend, ensuring dry conditions and mostly sunshine with very warm air for this time of year, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

But coupled with those dry conditions and warm air is the possibility of smoky skies.

Read more: Overnight wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 50 hectares

“The flow of air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere is now pushing onto the South Coast from the northeast, also known as outflow,” said Madryga.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will continue through Saturday, ensuring an invasion of Interior wildfire smoke onto the South Coast. As this flow slowly turns to southerly later this weekend, additional smoke may then invade from Washington state.”

Trending Stories

As to how much smoke will be in the skies this weekend, it’s too hard to predict, Madryga said, however, a “general deterioration in visibility and air quality is likely in many south coastal areas, including the Lower Mainland.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Several wildfires continue to burn across the province, especially in the Southern Interior and the new wildfire burning in Hope.

Smoke from these fires will continue to spread across many regions of the province, further deteriorating air quality.

A few regions remain under a smoky skies bulletin, which can be seen on Environment Canada’s public weather alerts webpage.

Currently, there are seven special air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada for the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, B.C. Peace River, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, West Columbia and West Kootenay areas.

Click to play video: 'Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.' Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. Global News

With many ongoing wildfires around the province, forecasted weather is leading meteorologists to believe smoky skies are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

A strong upper-level high-pressure ridge will persist over most of B.C. through the weekend, ensuring dry conditions and mostly sunshine with very warm air for this time of year, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

But coupled with those dry conditions and warm air is the possibility of smoky skies.

Read more: Overnight wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 50 hectares

“The flow of air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere is now pushing onto the South Coast from the northeast, also known as outflow,” said Madryga.

“This will continue through Saturday, ensuring an invasion of Interior wildfire smoke onto the South Coast. As this flow slowly turns to southerly later this weekend, additional smoke may then invade from Washington state.”

Trending Stories

As to how much smoke will be in the skies this weekend, it’s too hard to predict, Madryga said, however, a “general deterioration in visibility and air quality is likely in many south coastal areas, including the Lower Mainland.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Story continues below advertisement

Several wildfires continue to burn across the province, especially in the Southern Interior and the new wildfire burning in Hope.

Smoke from these fires will continue to spread across many regions of the province, further deteriorating air quality.

A few regions remain under a smoky skies bulletin, which can be seen on Environment Canada’s public weather alerts webpage.

Currently, there are seven special air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada for the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, B.C. Peace River, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, West Columbia and West Kootenay areas.

Click to play video: 'Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.' Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. Global News

With many ongoing wildfires around the province, forecasted weather is leading meteorologists to believe smoky skies are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

A strong upper-level high-pressure ridge will persist over most of B.C. through the weekend, ensuring dry conditions and mostly sunshine with very warm air for this time of year, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

Story continues below advertisement

But coupled with those dry conditions and warm air is the possibility of smoky skies.

Read more: Overnight wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 50 hectares

“The flow of air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere is now pushing onto the South Coast from the northeast, also known as outflow,” said Madryga.

“This will continue through Saturday, ensuring an invasion of Interior wildfire smoke onto the South Coast. As this flow slowly turns to southerly later this weekend, additional smoke may then invade from Washington state.”

Trending Stories

As to how much smoke will be in the skies this weekend, it’s too hard to predict, Madryga said, however, a “general deterioration in visibility and air quality is likely in many south coastal areas, including the Lower Mainland.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Several wildfires continue to burn across the province, especially in the Southern Interior and the new wildfire burning in Hope.

Smoke from these fires will continue to spread across many regions of the province, further deteriorating air quality.

A few regions remain under a smoky skies bulletin, which can be seen on Environment Canada’s public weather alerts webpage.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, there are seven special air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada for the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, B.C. Peace River, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, West Columbia and West Kootenay areas.

Click to play video: 'Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.' Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. Global News

With many ongoing wildfires around the province, forecasted weather is leading meteorologists to believe smoky skies are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

A strong upper-level high-pressure ridge will persist over most of B.C. through the weekend, ensuring dry conditions and mostly sunshine with very warm air for this time of year, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

But coupled with those dry conditions and warm air is the possibility of smoky skies.

Read more: Overnight wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 50 hectares

Story continues below advertisement

“The flow of air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere is now pushing onto the South Coast from the northeast, also known as outflow,” said Madryga.

“This will continue through Saturday, ensuring an invasion of Interior wildfire smoke onto the South Coast. As this flow slowly turns to southerly later this weekend, additional smoke may then invade from Washington state.”

Trending Stories

As to how much smoke will be in the skies this weekend, it’s too hard to predict, Madryga said, however, a “general deterioration in visibility and air quality is likely in many south coastal areas, including the Lower Mainland.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Several wildfires continue to burn across the province, especially in the Southern Interior and the new wildfire burning in Hope.

Smoke from these fires will continue to spread across many regions of the province, further deteriorating air quality.

A few regions remain under a smoky skies bulletin, which can be seen on Environment Canada’s public weather alerts webpage.

Currently, there are seven special air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada for the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, B.C. Peace River, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, West Columbia and West Kootenay areas.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.' Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. Global News

With many ongoing wildfires around the province, forecasted weather is leading meteorologists to believe smoky skies are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

A strong upper-level high-pressure ridge will persist over most of B.C. through the weekend, ensuring dry conditions and mostly sunshine with very warm air for this time of year, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

But coupled with those dry conditions and warm air is the possibility of smoky skies.

Read more: Overnight wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 50 hectares

“The flow of air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere is now pushing onto the South Coast from the northeast, also known as outflow,” said Madryga.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will continue through Saturday, ensuring an invasion of Interior wildfire smoke onto the South Coast. As this flow slowly turns to southerly later this weekend, additional smoke may then invade from Washington state.”

Trending Stories

As to how much smoke will be in the skies this weekend, it’s too hard to predict, Madryga said, however, a “general deterioration in visibility and air quality is likely in many south coastal areas, including the Lower Mainland.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Several wildfires continue to burn across the province, especially in the Southern Interior and the new wildfire burning in Hope.

Smoke from these fires will continue to spread across many regions of the province, further deteriorating air quality.

A few regions remain under a smoky skies bulletin, which can be seen on Environment Canada’s public weather alerts webpage.

Currently, there are seven special air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada for the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, B.C. Peace River, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, West Columbia and West Kootenay areas.

Click to play video: 'Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.' Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Weather

Smoky skies forecasted for B.C.’s south coastal areas for the weekend, meteorologist says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke have been seen Friday rising off the new wildfire in Hope, B.C. Global News

With many ongoing wildfires around the province, forecasted weather is leading meteorologists to believe smoky skies are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

A strong upper-level high-pressure ridge will persist over most of B.C. through the weekend, ensuring dry conditions and mostly sunshine with very warm air for this time of year, according to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

But coupled with those dry conditions and warm air is the possibility of smoky skies.

Read more: Overnight wildfire in Hope, B.C. grows to 50 hectares

“The flow of air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere is now pushing onto the South Coast from the northeast, also known as outflow,” said Madryga.

“This will continue through Saturday, ensuring an invasion of Interior wildfire smoke onto the South Coast. As this flow slowly turns to southerly later this weekend, additional smoke may then invade from Washington state.”

Trending Stories

As to how much smoke will be in the skies this weekend, it’s too hard to predict, Madryga said, however, a “general deterioration in visibility and air quality is likely in many south coastal areas, including the Lower Mainland.”

Read more: Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Story continues below advertisement

Several wildfires continue to burn across the province, especially in the Southern Interior and the new wildfire burning in Hope.

Smoke from these fires will continue to spread across many regions of the province, further deteriorating air quality.

A few regions remain under a smoky skies bulletin, which can be seen on Environment Canada’s public weather alerts webpage.

Currently, there are seven special air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada for the Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, B.C. Peace River, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, West Columbia and West Kootenay areas.

Click to play video: 'Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.' Flames ignite overnight near Hope, B.C.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers