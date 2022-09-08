Jack Creek wildfire in Central Okanagan prompts evacuation alert

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of 17 homes along Maxwell Road, near the Trepanier Road Highway 97C exit, were told to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice late Wednesday night by emergency officials.

The evacuation alert was sparked by the Jack Creek wildfire, which was spotted at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, prompting quick action by BC Wildfire Service. According to BC Wildfire, it was measured at 4.5 hectares and is believed to be lightning strike-caused.

A further update on the alert is expected mid-morning Thursday, according to the regional district, after consulting with BC Wildfire. Little activity, however, was witnessed through the night.

Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns, therefore the public is asked to stay away from the Maxwell Road area to allow crews to work. Avoid the Maxwell Road Alert area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties.

The region is seeing a late rise in wildfires due to a hot spring.

“You know we (had) a later start to this fire season. So, with that number, we are seeing that occurring later and that number is adding up later throughout the season,” said BC Wildfire Service information officer Shaelee Stearns.

By this time last year, 463 fires had sparked within the region, while 497,517 hectares had burned.

