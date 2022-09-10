Large early morning fire in South Vancouver creating lots of smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

More than a dozen Vancouver firefighters were seen early Saturday morning at a large fire that ignited at a yard in South Vancouver.

A large pile of wood and construction material appears to be on fire beside the Fraser River, on Ontario Street.

Lots of heavy smoke in the river district this morning as our @VanFireRescue crews battle a 3rd alarm fire.@CityofVancouver @IAFF18 Video from our #MERT Fireboat currently working from the Fraser River side. pic.twitter.com/1stllnlU4n — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) September 10, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Large amounts of smoke have been emanating from the fire on Saturday, leading Vancouver Fire Rescue’s fire chief Karen Fry to warn residents to “keep your windows closed, avoid being outside or exercising in the smoke,” she said in a social media post.

Not many details regarding the fire have been shared yet, however, Vancouver Fire Rescue has classified the fire as a third alarm.

View image in full screen A Vancouver firefighter was seen high on a ladder, Saturday morning. Global News

A fireboat was used to combat the large flames from the Fraser River as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue for more information.

More to come.