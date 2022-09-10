Menu

Fire

Large early morning fire in South Vancouver creating lots of smoke

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 1:17 pm
Vancouver firefighters are busy Saturday morning with a large fire in South Vancouver. View image in full screen
Vancouver firefighters are busy Saturday morning with a large fire in South Vancouver. Global News

More than a dozen Vancouver firefighters were seen early Saturday morning at a large fire that ignited at a yard in South Vancouver.

A large pile of wood and construction material appears to be on fire beside the Fraser River, on Ontario Street.

Read more: Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church, police say

Large amounts of smoke have been emanating from the fire on Saturday, leading Vancouver Fire Rescue’s fire chief Karen Fry to warn residents to “keep your windows closed, avoid being outside or exercising in the smoke,” she said in a social media post.

Not many details regarding the fire have been shared yet, however, Vancouver Fire Rescue has classified the fire as a third alarm.

A Vancouver firefighter was seen high on a ladder, Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A Vancouver firefighter was seen high on a ladder, Saturday morning. Global News

Read more: Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Chinatown following explosions: police

A fireboat was used to combat the large flames from the Fraser River as well.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue for more information.

Click to play video: 'Residents displaced by fire at Chinatown SRO' Residents displaced by fire at Chinatown SRO

More to come.

