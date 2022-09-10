Large early morning fire in South Vancouver creating lots of smoke

More than a dozen Vancouver firefighters were seen early Saturday morning at a large fire that ignited at a yard in South Vancouver.
A large pile of wood and construction material appears to be on fire beside the Fraser River, on Ontario Street.
Large amounts of smoke have been emanating from the fire on Saturday, leading Vancouver Fire Rescue’s fire chief Karen Fry to warn residents to “keep your windows closed, avoid being outside or exercising in the smoke,” she said in a social media post.
Not many details regarding the fire have been shared yet, however, Vancouver Fire Rescue has classified the fire as a third alarm.
A fireboat was used to combat the large flames from the Fraser River as well.
Global News has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue for more information.
More to come.
