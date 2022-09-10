Menu

Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout among crowds near Windsor Castle

Fire

Four lightning-caused fires burning near Monashee Provincial Park

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 3:19 pm
Four wildfires burning near Monashee Provincial Park on Sept. 10, 2022.
Four wildfires burning near Monashee Provincial Park on Sept. 10, 2022. BC Wildfire Service

New fires southwest of Revelstoke, near Monashee Provincial Park, have brought the total to four fires burning in that area.

BC Wildfire Service is reporting the Vigue Creek wildfire started burning Friday and is suspected to be lightning-caused, has grown to 8.60 hectares in size. Just 3.8 kilometres south of Vigue Creek is the Gates Creek fire that has burned a total of 286 hectares since it began on Aug. 8.

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of all four fires burning in that area.

Two other blazes near Monashee Provincial Park are the Lindmark Creek wildfire, which sparked on July 31, and the Vanwyk Creek fire, which started on Aug. 13.

Landmark Creek is held at 270 hectares and Vanwyk Creek is held at 0.50 hectares.

