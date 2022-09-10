Kingston, Ont., martial arts students break boards in support of Bella Bush

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday, a fundraiser was held in Kingston, Ont., to help the family of Bella Bush, a young girl who remains in hospital due to complications from ACL surgery she had last year.

The event was a special one for Ken Tallack of Tallack Martial Arts as he is close with the Bush family.

It was nearly one year ago, a routine surgery left Bella, then 13-years-old, unable to walk, talk and in constant pain.

Students at Tallack Martial Arts banded together to host a yard sale, bake sale, silent auction and board-breaking event to raise money to help with the recovery.

Tallack, who organized the event, said it’s been heartbreaking to see her go through this. He is ecstatic over the support Bella is receiving.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you see the community coming together for a good cause like this it just shows you what a powerful community Kingston actually is,” said Tallack.

Students of all ages lined up in the parking lot to take their crack at breaking boards while at the bake sale table the sweets went out and the funds came in.

“When you go through a tragedy like they have you deserve the time to heal, rest and recover,” said Jennifer Ecclestone, also of Tallack Martial Arts.

One of Bella’s best friends, Andre Hung, was happy to witness the community coming together for the Bush family.

“It makes me really happy that Ken set this up and that everyone helped and raised money,” said Hung.

The day’s main event occurred when Tallack, himself, attempted to break a whopping 50 boards in a minute, a mark he fell short of, clocking in at 1 minute and fourteen seconds.

Bella underwent brain surgery Thursday at Toronto Sick Kids Hospital to try and reverse the condition she has endured since the knee surgery.

Tallack says it was a success.

Story continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help with donations for the family.

The event was a rousing success, raising over $6,000 for Bella and her family who, for now, will remain in Toronto and begin her journey of recovery.