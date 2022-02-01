Kingston, Ont. community mourns for 10-year-old student killed in fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

Flowers appeared today at the scene of Monday’s fatal collision near Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School, where the community grieves the death of 10-year-old Xóchitl Azul Rivera.

“Kingston Police has the unfortunate news to pass along to the community that a 10-year-old student from Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School has passed away and succumbed to her injuries as a result of a collision between a Chevy Silverado pickup truck on Lancaster Drive and the student as a pedestrian crossing the road,” says Sgt. Steve Koopman of the Traffic Safety Unit.

The Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) says a bereavement team has been dispatched to support students and staff through this difficult time.

A post to social media from the school board reads, “This news is heartbreaking & a tremendous loss in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

ALCDSB is deeply saddened by the death of a student at Mother Teresa Catholic School. This news is heartbreaking & a tremendous loss in our community. Please reach out if you need to talk or need support in any way during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/6HI3XAiCZp — ALCDSB (@alcdsb) February 1, 2022

The flag at Rivera’s school remains lowered Tuesday as friends and family of the girl mourn.

In a GoFundMe established for Rivera’s family, she is described as “a bright young girl who loved school and her friends, making TikToks with her siblings, playing piano, karate, soccer, and drawing.”

All three siblings of the Rivera family attended Tallack Martial Arts, where Xóchitl was even training to be a lion dancer.

Dojo owner Ken Tallack has set up a vigil to mourn, saying the Rivera family has been part of his community since Xóchitl was in diapers.

“The way she used to run up and hug my leg and look up at me with her big brown eyes is a memory that I will treasure,” Tallack says. “She became a part of our family, and I hope we, a part of hers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tallack is one of many people who have donated to the fundraiser for the Rivera family, which surpassed its $15,000 goal within the first couple of hours.

Read more: Gerretsen says trucker protest does not represent majority of Canadians

The organizer, Jennie Jordan, says that the Riveras want to highlight what a kind, lovely girl their daughter was.

She was a middle child, with an older sister and younger brother.

Kingston police continue to investigate the fatal collision, but say there is no evidence of criminality in the form of dangerous or impaired driving.

Police will be speaking with school board officials to reduce the likelihood of this happening again in a school zone.