Kingston, Ont. chapter of Habitat for Humanity victim of theft, $4K in tools stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone Region is dealing with a construction setback.

CEO of the charitable organization Cathy Borowec, says $4,000 in tools were stolen from their east-end construction site over the weekend.

“They took the batteries and chargers that go with the tools that are missing and also our brand new first-aid supplies,” said Borowec, who was emotional talking about the theft.

Volunteers and staff realized the morning of Monday, Jan. 31, that a tool trailer on the site at 86 Rose Abby Dr. had been broken into.

Tools targeted in the theft included multiple drills and saws, chargers, batteries and a large first-aid kit.

Story continues below advertisement

Habitat volunteers are currently working on the roof of four new townhouses for families in need in the Kingston community that are scheduled to be complete this summer.

Brorwec says there has been a rash of thefts across construction sites in Kingston but that this theft hits particularly hard because they are a charity.

Read more: 2 Kingston residents now homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity

“We don’t have a way to make this back up short of fundraising to cover the cost of what we lost,” said Brorwec.

The tools are marked HFHK in black with florescent orange paint. If anyone has information that might help get them returned, staff is asking to contact the office of Habitat for Humanity Kingston at 613-548-8763.

Meanwhile, Habitat is seeking donations to help their home construction to continue.

1:40 Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics – Jan 20, 2022