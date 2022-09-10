1 in custody, Toronto police looking for second suspect in attempted carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody and police are looking for a second following an attempted carjacking in Toronto’s east end early Saturday morning.

Toronto police say the attempted robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Staines Road area.

Officers say no one was injured, but a firearm was found at the scene.

The vehicle was also recovered.

One person has been arrested, and police are still looking for a second.

No suspect description has been released.

