Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 in custody, Toronto police looking for second suspect in attempted carjacking

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2022 9:05 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

One person is in custody and police are looking for a second following an attempted carjacking in Toronto’s east end early Saturday morning.

Toronto police say the attempted robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Staines Road area.

Officers say no one was injured, but a firearm was found at the scene.

Read more: Toronto police investigating 3 separate Labour Day long weekend carjacking incidents

The vehicle was also recovered.

Trending Stories

One person has been arrested, and police are still looking for a second.

No suspect description has been released.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagTPS tagCarjacking tagMorningside Avenue tagStaines Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers