Vehicle believed to have been driven by Myles Sanderson found by Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP have found the vehicle believed to have been used by Myles Sanderson during the time of the stabbing attacks that took place on Sept. 4.

In a video posted to YouTube Friday afternoon, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said police located an abandoned black Nissan Rogue approximately four kilometres east of Crystal Springs, Sask.

The vehicle matched the initial description and license plate of the SUV Sanderson was believed to be travelling in during the manhunt prior to his capture.

With the two suspects in the mass stabbing both dead, police are left to piece together the timeline and full impact of the horrific events.

“The vehicle had been driven off the gravel road behind trees and was not visible from the main road,” Blackmore said in the video.

The discovery occurred after a member of the public came forward Thursday saying they saw and unknown man walking south on a grid road near the intersection of Range Road 2235 and Township Road 440 on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7:40 p.m.

“While not confirmed to be Myles Sanderson, given the timeframe and the associated clothing description, we want to share this information with the public to advise he may have been in the area,” Blackmore said.

RCMP is encouraging all residents in the area to check their properties for suspicious activities, as Sanderson may have been in the area.

Crystal Springs, Sask. is located approximately 132 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, and around 82 kilometres east of Rosthern, Sask., near where Sanderson was apprehended Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle has since been removed from the area and will be processed. The area remains closed for the ongoing investigation.

“I’d like to thank the witness who brought this critical information forward to the police,” Blackmore said. “This was key in helping us solve another piece of this complex investigation, narrow our search, and add to the timeline our investigators continue to build.”

RCMP is urging anyone with any information related to Sanderson to contact their local police department.

“We never know when a seemingly insignificant tip may lead us to crucial evidence.”

