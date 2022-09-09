Albertans pay respects, reflect on Royal visits following Queen’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Not every detail is crystal clear in her memory. After all, 44 years was a long time ago.

Luckily, Dianne Easby has a series of photos — framed and displayed on the wall — to remind her of her family’s brief brush with the Royal Family.

“August 3, 1978,” said Easby, as she showed off the pictures taken outside the former Edmonton Plaza Hotel — now a Westin — downtown.

“Today I thought maybe I should put some of these on Facebook,” she said with a laugh.

One of the photos depicts Queen Elizabeth II, who was visiting Edmonton to commemorate the start of the Commonwealth Games, holding a bouquet of flowers in what appears to be the hotel entranceway.

“She’s holding the flowers that Robyn presented to her,” Easby said.

Robyn Pearce is Easby’s daughter and was 12 years old at the time. Pearce recalled her grandmother suggesting the family buy flowers from the shop in the hotel to give to the Queen.

View image in full screen A photo taken by Dianne Easby of Queen Elizabeth II at Edmonton Plaza Hotel on August 3, 1978. The Queen is holding flowers given to her by Easby’s daughter moments before. Dianne Easby

View image in full screen Dianne Easby

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Edmonton Plaza Hotel on August 3, 1978.

Pearce was given the responsibility of trying to give the flowers to Her Majesty.

“I was really nervous and I didn’t know if I was supposed to (physically) give them to her, or if she would even take them,” said Pearce,

“I do remember handing them to her and how gracious she was. And she said, ‘Thank you,” Pearce recalled. “It was really an exciting moment.”

A moment that lasted only a few heartbeats has become an Easby family story for 44 years and counting. They said the connection made that day made it harder to digest news of the Queen’s death on Thursday.

“It really hit me,” said Easby, “She was one in a million.”

Albertans pay respects, sign book of condolence

Not everyone had the chance to meet or greet the Queen, but the Monarchy was installed as an institution of importance in many Alberta households.

“My mom was always a great Queen supporter and consequently I am also,” said Sandra Horneman, who made a special trip to the Alberta Legislature Friday to share a written note in a book of condolence.

“This is just a great opportunity to have some connection to the Royal Family and say, ‘We’re sorry,'” Horneman said.

Theresa MacDonald never had the opportunity to meet the Queen in person either, but said her mom got the chance to see the Royal Family visit before Elizabeth II became Queen. McDonald said the opportunity was something her mother cherished for her entire life and thus she and her husband wanted to pay their respects.

“It’s the only Queen I or we have ever known. We’re 60 years old and she meant a lot to us,” said MacDonald.

