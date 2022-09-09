Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

How Albertans can pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Look at Queen’s impact on Canada' Look at Queen’s impact on Canada
Queen Elizabeth II made a lasting impact on Prime Minister Trudeau and Canadians alike. Abigail Bimman joins Antony Robart from the nation’s capital for a look at the Queen’s historic reign and how Canada is mourning her death.

If you’re looking to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in Alberta, there are a couple of ways to do so throughout the next few days of mourning.

On Thursday, the 96-year-old Queen passed away at her summer home, the Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and Canada’s head of state.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dead at 96

Messages of support can be shared through an online book of condolence. The government’s website is where you can share your thoughts online.

To write a handwritten note, you’ll be able to do so at provincial buildings and government centres across the province.

In a news release, the government asks people not to leave flowers at the public buildings, as they will be removed to “ensure safe access to the buildings and perimeter.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'King Charles III greets crowds chanting ‘God Save the King’ outside Buckingham palace' King Charles III greets crowds chanting ‘God Save the King’ outside Buckingham palace
King Charles III greets crowds chanting ‘God Save the King’ outside Buckingham palace

“In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice or to one of the many Canadian charities championed by Her Majesty, such as the Canadian Red Cross Society or Canadian Cancer Society,” the statement said.

Trending Stories

On weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. a book of condolence will be available at:

  • Medicine Hat Provincial Building: 346 3rd Street SE
  • Lethbridge Provincial Building: 200 5 Avenue S
  • Red Deer Provincial Building: 4920 51 Street
  • Grande Prairie Provincial Building: 10320 99 Street
  • Fort McMurray Provincial Building: 9915 Franklin Avenue

On both weekends and weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. a book will be available at:

  • Alberta legislature: 10800 97 Avenue NW, Edmonton
  • Government House: 12845 102 Avenue NW, Edmonton
  • McDougall Centre: 455 6 Street SW, Calgary
Click to play video: 'Calgarians mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II' Calgarians mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Calgarians mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Queen Elizabeth II tagQueen Elizabeth II death tagking charles tagAlberta queen condolances book tagAlberta Queen Elizabeth II book tagQueen Elizabeth II condolances book tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers