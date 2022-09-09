How Albertans can pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in Alberta, there are a couple of ways to do so throughout the next few days of mourning.

On Thursday, the 96-year-old Queen passed away at her summer home, the Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and Canada’s head of state.

Messages of support can be shared through an online book of condolence. The government’s website is where you can share your thoughts online.

To write a handwritten note, you’ll be able to do so at provincial buildings and government centres across the province.

In a news release, the government asks people not to leave flowers at the public buildings, as they will be removed to “ensure safe access to the buildings and perimeter.”

“In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice or to one of the many Canadian charities championed by Her Majesty, such as the Canadian Red Cross Society or Canadian Cancer Society,” the statement said.

On weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. a book of condolence will be available at:

Medicine Hat Provincial Building: 346 3rd Street SE

Lethbridge Provincial Building: 200 5 Avenue S

Red Deer Provincial Building: 4920 51 Street

Grande Prairie Provincial Building: 10320 99 Street

Fort McMurray Provincial Building: 9915 Franklin Avenue

On both weekends and weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. a book will be available at:

Alberta legislature: 10800 97 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Government House: 12845 102 Avenue NW, Edmonton

McDougall Centre: 455 6 Street SW, Calgary

