Guelph hosting a number of Welcoming Week events in the city

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The welcome mat is being rolled out for newcomers to Guelph.

The Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership, along with community organizations, is hosting Welcoming Week events.

It is to celebrate newcomers to the Royal City and those who have made Guelph their home over the years.

There are 26 events taking place between Sept. 9 and 18, with a mixture of in-person and virtual events, all free of charge.

Visitors will get to know about the number of services available, employment and volunteer opportunities, meeting government leaders and more.

For more information on Welcoming Week, go to the Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership website.

Story continues below advertisement