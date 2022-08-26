Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Yoga fundraiser in Guelph aims to bring people together

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 26, 2022 5:01 am
Guelph Yoga Fest is a fundraiser for Hospice Wellington. View image in full screen
Guelph Yoga Fest is a fundraiser for Hospice Wellington. yogachiropractor.com

Feel relaxed and stress-free, and help raise money for a local hospice.

The first-ever Guelph Yoga Fest is happening this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside Linamar Transportation at 700 Woodlawn Rd. W.

Event organizer Dr. Kirstie Griffiths, a local chiropractor and yoga teacher, said there hasn’t been a lot with regards to yoga and yoga fest is a way for people to get outside.

“We’ve lost a lot of the community in the yoga world, especially in Guelph with a couple of studios that have closed,” Griffiths said. “My interest as a health-care provider is how the isolation that we have experienced has contributed to health problems.”

Read more: Big Brothers Big Sisters Guelph in need of male mentors

Story continues below advertisement

Many people have been doing yoga as a way to relieve pain and stress.

Trending Stories

“I found my 12-week participation … to be the perfect way to re-establish my yoga practice,” said Nicole Hogg, a client of Griffiths. “Not only did it help heal past injuries, it gave me the confidence to hit the mat again on a consistent basis.”

Guelph Yoga Fest will feature classes conducted by yoga instructors from across the city plus other activities.

“We have everything from chiropractic care to acupuncture, plus mental health counselling services and stretch therapy,” said Griffiths. “There will also be some vendors on site that will be selling health and wellness products.”

Over $6,000 in prizes have been donated by local businesses. These prizes will be raffled off with proceeds going to Hospice Wellington.

Griffiths said it is an organization that is close to her heart.

“A lot of my patients over the years have lost loved ones,” said Griffiths. “It was incredible to see the work that (Hospice Wellington) were doing in this community to support people as they move through grief and loss.”

There are limited spots available. For more information and to register, go to the Guelph Yoga Fest website.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health tagGuelph News tagyoga tagLINAMAR tagChiropractic tagYoga Fest tagHospice Welllington tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers