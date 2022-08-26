Yoga fundraiser in Guelph aims to bring people together

Send this page to someone via email

Feel relaxed and stress-free, and help raise money for a local hospice.

The first-ever Guelph Yoga Fest is happening this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside Linamar Transportation at 700 Woodlawn Rd. W.

Event organizer Dr. Kirstie Griffiths, a local chiropractor and yoga teacher, said there hasn’t been a lot with regards to yoga and yoga fest is a way for people to get outside.

“We’ve lost a lot of the community in the yoga world, especially in Guelph with a couple of studios that have closed,” Griffiths said. “My interest as a health-care provider is how the isolation that we have experienced has contributed to health problems.”

Read more: Big Brothers Big Sisters Guelph in need of male mentors

Story continues below advertisement

Many people have been doing yoga as a way to relieve pain and stress.

“I found my 12-week participation … to be the perfect way to re-establish my yoga practice,” said Nicole Hogg, a client of Griffiths. “Not only did it help heal past injuries, it gave me the confidence to hit the mat again on a consistent basis.”

Guelph Yoga Fest will feature classes conducted by yoga instructors from across the city plus other activities.

“We have everything from chiropractic care to acupuncture, plus mental health counselling services and stretch therapy,” said Griffiths. “There will also be some vendors on site that will be selling health and wellness products.”

Over $6,000 in prizes have been donated by local businesses. These prizes will be raffled off with proceeds going to Hospice Wellington.

Griffiths said it is an organization that is close to her heart.

“A lot of my patients over the years have lost loved ones,” said Griffiths. “It was incredible to see the work that (Hospice Wellington) were doing in this community to support people as they move through grief and loss.”

There are limited spots available. For more information and to register, go to the Guelph Yoga Fest website.

Story continues below advertisement