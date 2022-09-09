Menu

Crime

Quebec police watchdog to investigate civilian death during RCMP raid north of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2022 2:53 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Quebec's police watchdog says it will investigate the death of a man during a police operation involving the RCMP. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Quebec's police watchdog says it will investigate the death of a man during a police operation involving the RCMP. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating the death earlier this week of a 42-year-old man during a police operation involving the RCMP.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says it was asked by the RCMP to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death in Terrebonne, Que., north of Montreal.

The watchdog says members of the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency went to a home on Foucault Street after 2 p.m.

Ex-employee at COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Quebec City faces charges tied to fake vaccine passports

It says the RCMP’s tactical unit participated in the operation, during which the body of a 42-year-old man was found inside the home, with his death pronounced shortly afterward.

The RCMP hasn’t provided much information about the police operation or the man who died, but some reports say the man was sought for alleged crimes committed abroad.

The watchdog says five investigators have been assigned to the investigation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
