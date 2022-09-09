Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Stellar sea lion pup born at Vancouver Aquarium

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2022 4:42 pm
The Vancouver Aquarium says one of its Stellar sea lions has given birth to a healthy pup. The male pup (right), named Natoa, and his first-time mom, Rogue, are doing well.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Aquarium *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Aquarium says one of its Stellar sea lions has given birth to a healthy pup. The male pup (right), named Natoa, and his first-time mom, Rogue, are doing well.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Aquarium *MANDATORY CREDIT*. TPH

The Vancouver Aquarium says one of its Stellar sea lions has given birth to a healthy pup.

A statement from the aquarium says the birth occurred recently and the male pup, named Natoa, and his first-time mom, Rogue, are doing well.

Mom and pup are currently in a private area of the aquarium but the statement says they will be moved to the Seal Cove exhibit for public viewing.

Natoa is named after a sea lion birthing and resting area in Alaska, in recognition of efforts to rebuild the threatened Stellar sea lion populations in that state.

The statement says the aquarium and a consortium of universities have been working on a project since 1993 to study the decline or disappearance of up to 75 per cent of wild sea lions in Alaska.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rescued habour seal named ‘Timbit’ released back into wild' Rescued habour seal named ‘Timbit’ released back into wild
Rescued habour seal named ‘Timbit’ released back into wild

Read more: ‘Timbit’ and six other harbour seals released into wild after rehab with Vancouver Aquarium

Mackenzie Neale, the animal care director at the aquarium, says the research and Natoa’s birth are a key part of the program to rebuild the species.

“This program provides scientifically grounded and conservation-focused advice to support and further ensure a genetically diverse and sustainable global population for years to come,” Neale says in the statement.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Human Interest tagVancouver Aquarium tagseal pup tagSeal pup born tagStellar sea lion tagStellar sea lion pup tagStellar sea lion pup born tagVancouver Aquarium seal pup tagVancouver sea lion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers