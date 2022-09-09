‘Timbit’ and six other harbour seals released into wild after rehab with Vancouver Aquarium

Send this page to someone via email

A number of cute marine animals have returned back to their natural habitat after rehabilitation treatment with the Vancouver Aquarium.

Named “Timbit” by Vancouver Aquarium staff, the first harbour seal rescue of the season has been released back into the Pacific Ocean, Thursday.

View image in full screen Vancouver Aquarium staff were seen with big smiles during the release of Timbit. Global News

Timbit, whose care was sponsored by Tim Hortons, leading to his adopted name, was one of seven seals released by Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

View image in full screen Seven harbour seals were released back into the wild on Thursday. Global News

Timbit was discovered at Blackie Spit in South Surrey back in May. The rescue centre determined he was quite weak and needed help.

After months of rehabilitation, the centre said Timbit has shown he can eat fish on his own and compete for food with other seals and has now received a clean bill of health by veterinary staff.

The aquarium’s rescue centre officials said this summer was a busy one, with 70 animals still in their care.

Anyone that spots a marine animal in distress is asked to contact the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-7325.

