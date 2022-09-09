Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton

Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened in central Edmonton Thursday night.
At about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 106 Avenue and 105 Street.
A 40-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release Friday morning.
First aid was administered but police said the man died at the scene.
The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section has taken over the investigation.
No further information was released by police.
An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
