Comments

Crime

Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 2:06 pm
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened in central Edmonton Thursday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 106 Avenue and 105 Street.

Read more: 10 brazen shootings in just over a week stretching investigative resources: Edmonton police

A 40-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release Friday morning.

First aid was administered but police said the man died at the scene.

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section has taken over the investigation.

Click to play video: '‘We’re seeing these groups collide’: Edmonton police address recent gun violence' ‘We’re seeing these groups collide’: Edmonton police address recent gun violence
‘We’re seeing these groups collide’: Edmonton police address recent gun violence

No further information was released by police.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Read more: Innocent bystanders could have been harmed in 46% of Edmonton shootings in 2021

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

