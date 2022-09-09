Traffic stop in Oshawa leads to impaired driving, gun charges

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a traffic stop in Oshawa led officers to laying an impaired driving charge as well as firearm-related charges.

Police said on Thursday at around 2:45 a.m., officers were conducting a mobile RIDE program in the King Street East and Townline Road North area.

Investigators said officers stopped a white SUV in the area and conducted a breathalyzer test on the driver.

The driver failed the roadside screening, police said.

Following a search, police said they then found and seized a loaded firearm.

Mascud Asser, a 27-year-old man from Oshawa, was arrested.

He is charged with operation while impaired – excess blood alcohol concentration, as well as possessing a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm, occupying a vehicle with a firearm and possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm with no licence or registration certificate.