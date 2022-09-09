Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Traffic stop in Oshawa leads to impaired driving, gun charges

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 12:52 pm
Durham Regional Police officers. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police officers. Colin Williamson / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a traffic stop in Oshawa led officers to laying an impaired driving charge as well as firearm-related charges.

Police said on Thursday at around 2:45 a.m., officers were conducting a mobile RIDE program in the King Street East and Townline Road North area.

Investigators said officers stopped a white SUV in the area and conducted a breathalyzer test on the driver.

Trending Stories

The driver failed the roadside screening, police said.

Following a search, police said they then found and seized a loaded firearm.

Read more: Durham police arrest 17-year-old after jewelry store robbery spree

Mascud Asser, a 27-year-old man from Oshawa, was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with operation while impaired – excess blood alcohol concentration, as well as possessing a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm, occupying a vehicle with a firearm and possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm with no licence or registration certificate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagOshawa tagdurham region tagDurham Regional Police tagTraffic Stop tagRIDE taggun charges tagOshawa RIDE tagOshawa traffic stop tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers