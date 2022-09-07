Menu

Crime

Durham police arrest 17-year-old after jewelry store robbery spree

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 3:48 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

A 17-year-old has been arrested following a spree of jewelry store robberies that took place in May, Durham police say.

Police said the incidents were reported between 3:05 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 12, 2022.

Officers were called to an attempted robbery at the Graziella Fine Jewellery store in the Whitby Mall at 3:05 p.m., Durham Regional Police said.

Within the hour, at 3:40 p.m., police attended Paris Jewellers on Oshawa’s King Street after a display case was smashed and jewelry allegedly stolen.

At around 5 p.m., police said they were called to reports of a robbery at the  Michael Hill Jewellery store in the Pickering Town Centre.

On Wednesday, police said they had arrested a 17-year-old boy from Scarborough.

He was charged with multiple offences, including robbery, two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon and three counts of wearing a disguise.

Police are still searching for a second suspect.

