Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

St. Thomas, Ont. man accused of performing indecent act in Elgin conservation area: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 9, 2022 12:28 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County say a 20-year-old St. Thomas, Ont., man is facing a charge of committing an indecent act following an incident in Central Elgin on Thursday.

According to investigators, a woman was walking along trails in Spring Water Forest Conservation Area shortly after 3 p.m. when she observed an individual performing an indecent act.

Read more: Impaired driving counts laid in fatal collision with cyclists on Walpole Island First Nation

The woman screamed at the man, who fled into the woods, police said. The man was later located by the victim who contacted park security, police said.

Trending Stories

The accused faces a charge of committing an indecent act and is scheduled to appear in court in St. Thomas at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further details is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagSt. Thomas tagElgin County tagIndecent Act tagOntario crime tagAylmer tagCentral Elgin tagspring water forest conservation area tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers