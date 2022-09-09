St. Thomas, Ont. man accused of performing indecent act in Elgin conservation area: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County say a 20-year-old St. Thomas, Ont., man is facing a charge of committing an indecent act following an incident in Central Elgin on Thursday.

According to investigators, a woman was walking along trails in Spring Water Forest Conservation Area shortly after 3 p.m. when she observed an individual performing an indecent act.

The woman screamed at the man, who fled into the woods, police said. The man was later located by the victim who contacted park security, police said.

The accused faces a charge of committing an indecent act and is scheduled to appear in court in St. Thomas at a later date.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further details is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

#OPP investigate indecent act at Springwater Forest Conservation Area in Central Elgin. A 20-year-old @cityofstthomas was taken into custody and has been charged. Investigators looking to speak to anyone with any further information. @ElginCounty #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/rackDYeue1 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 9, 2022