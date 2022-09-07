Impaired driving counts laid in fatal collision with cyclists on Walpole Island First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old resident of Walpole Island First Nation has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation counts in connection with a collision in June that left two cyclists dead.

The collision occurred around 5 a.m. on June 22 along River Road on the first nation, police said at the time.

The cyclists, later identified as Michelle White, 36, and Gretta Williams, 50, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused, identified on Wednesday as Delsin Wade Johnson-Shipman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Johnson-Shipman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of operation while impaired causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing death. He was released from custody on Tuesday following a bail hearing. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

White is remembered by her three children, her family, including several siblings, and her extended family and friends in Canada and the U.S., her obituary reads.

“Michelle loved the outdoors and could often be found hiking or fishing,” it states.

“Gretta has been reunited with her dear son … and will be missed deeply by her husband,” Williams’ obituary reads.

“She will be dearly missed by all of her many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins as well as her many special close friends.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick