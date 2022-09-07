Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving counts laid in fatal collision with cyclists on Walpole Island First Nation

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 7, 2022 6:51 pm
Michelle White, 36, and Gretta Williams, 50, both of Walpole Island First Nation, were killed on June 22, 2022 when they were struck by a vehicle while cycling on River Road. View image in full screen
Michelle White, 36, and Gretta Williams, 50, both of Walpole Island First Nation, were killed on June 22, 2022 when they were struck by a vehicle while cycling on River Road. Credit: Cavanagh Funeral Home

A 22-year-old resident of Walpole Island First Nation has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation counts in connection with a collision in June that left two cyclists dead.

The collision occurred around 5 a.m. on June 22 along River Road on the first nation, police said at the time.

The cyclists, later identified as Michelle White, 36, and Gretta Williams, 50, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused, identified on Wednesday as Delsin Wade Johnson-Shipman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Johnson-Shipman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of operation while impaired causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing death. He was released from custody on Tuesday following a bail hearing. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 cyclists identified in fatal collision with vehicle: Lambton County OPP

White is remembered by her three children, her family, including several siblings, and her extended family and friends in Canada and the U.S., her obituary reads.

“Michelle loved the outdoors and could often be found hiking or fishing,” it states.

“Gretta has been reunited with her dear son … and will be missed deeply by her husband,” Williams’ obituary reads.

“She will be dearly missed by all of her many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins as well as her many special close friends.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Collision taglambton county tagcyclist struck taglambton opp tagWalpole Island First Nation tagdangerous operation causing death tagFatal cyclist collision tagoperation while impaired causing death tagwalpole island collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers