Police seek suspect after Calgary church statute vandalized

Calgary police are trying to identify a man believed to be responsible for vandalizing a statue at a church last week.

Police allege a man approached the front of the Sacred Heart Church located at 1307 14 Street S.W. last Thursday around 5:30 p.m. and damaged to a religious statue. Officers said the man then fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the suspect is a man, around five feet 11 inches tall, with a slim build and possible tattoos on his left arm. He was wearing an orange T-shirt, baseball cap, sunglasses, dark construction pants and construction boots at the time of the incident.

A photo of a man Calgary police say is allegedly responsible for a church vandalism incident. City of Calgary Newsroom.

The Calgary Police Service’s hate crime and extremism team said it doesn’t know what motivated the incident.

“A hate crime is a criminal offence committed against a person or property, which is motivated in whole or part by the suspect’s hate, bias or prejudice towards an identifiable group,” CPS stated in a release on Friday morning.

“Any evidence of hate motivation is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the connected crime. If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence.”

Anyone with information can call police at 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.