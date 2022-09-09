Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina mother traumatized after lost son scare

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 11:52 am
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. View image in full screen
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lenora Bitternose says she’s had a difficult time sleeping since her son went missing from daycare on Sept. 6.

On Tuesday she dropped her son off at Regina’s YWCA daycare for his second day around 7:45 am.

“I took him in the centre, I left him with the manager of YWCA and he held another little boy’s hand,” she said.

The drop-off process consisted of Bitternose signing Joseph in. After drop-off, Bitternose headed to work. She says it was a relaxing day.

Around 5:10 p.m., Bitternose returned to the YWCA to pick up her son, but was taken aback rather quickly.

“I said, ‘I’m here to pick up Joseph,’ and they said, ‘Oh. Joseph. He’s not here today,’ and I said, ‘Are you sure? Because I dropped him off this morning.'”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan child care fees going down 70% starting Sept. 1

Staff quickly checked around the facility, including the second floor of the daycare, but Joseph was nowhere to be seen. Bitternose’s mind started to race about where her son might be.

“That’s when the panic started to set in and I said, ‘OK, if he’s not up there, he’s not down here, where is my son?'”

Bitternose’s first reaction was to call the police.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Schools and daycares weighing options as storm rolls in' Schools and daycares weighing options as storm rolls in
Schools and daycares weighing options as storm rolls in – Apr 12, 2022

YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen arrived on scene quickly to help get phone calls out. Bitternose says she waited for police to show up but they never came.

“I was in panic mode. I was crying, I was a mess. Every mother would be, losing their child and not knowing what could be happening.”

Story continues below advertisement

Then Bitternose received a call from the police saying Joseph was safe and with social services.

“It was a relief that he was safe,” says Bitternose.

YWCA Regina confirmed the incident took place and that investigations were underway to determine what went wrong.

YWCA confirmed Wednesday that an incident occurred at the daycare.
YWCA confirmed Wednesday that an incident occurred at the daycare. Global News

Coomber-Bendtsen says check-ins were not done by staff.

“The procedures we have in place were not followed that day.”

She adds that moving forward, changes will be made, including additional oversight from senior members and more training on child management.

As for Bitternose, she says at some point she will return Joseph back to daycare but it won’t be at the YWCA.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagDaycare tagMissing Child tagYWCA tagYWCA REGINA tagSocial Services Regina tagMissing Child Regina tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers