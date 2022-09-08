Manslaughter charge laid after man found unresponsive in Edmonton alley

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton police said Thursday a manslaughter charge had been laid in connection with the death of a man found unresponsive in a downtown alley in May.

Officers were called to an assault in the area of 107 Avenue and 106 Street at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. They found a man lying in the alley.

He was treated and taken to hospital but died on June 3.

An autopsy done on June 14 determined he died from blunt force trauma and was the victim of homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

The medical examiner identified the man as 47-year-old Abraham Albino.

Homicide detectives have since arrested and charged 35-year-old Dedecho Harun with manslaughter.