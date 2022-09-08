Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charge laid after man found unresponsive in Edmonton alley

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 6:23 pm
Edmonton police headquarters in downtown Edmonton.
Edmonton police headquarters in downtown Edmonton. Global News

Edmonton police said Thursday a manslaughter charge had been laid in connection with the death of a man found unresponsive in a downtown alley in May.

Read more: Man dies after May downtown Edmonton assault; homicide unit investigating

Officers were called to an assault in the area of 107 Avenue and 106 Street at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. They found a man lying in the alley.

He was treated and taken to hospital but died on June 3.

Read more: Deaths, violent crimes over 24 hours sees Edmonton police redirect more officers downtown

An autopsy done on June 14 determined he died from blunt force trauma and was the victim of homicide.

The medical examiner identified the man as 47-year-old Abraham Albino.

Homicide detectives have since arrested and charged 35-year-old Dedecho Harun with manslaughter.

