Queen was a safeguard for parliamentary democracy, says Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Queen Elizabeth II was a safeguard of Canada’s parliamentary democracy and liberties.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Kenney said he joins “countless people” in commemorating and sending prayers to the Queen.

“For almost all of us, she is the only Canadian monarch we have ever known. In an ever-changing world, she was for us a bedrock of stability and continuity, a ceaselessly gracious and dignified presence in our lives,” Kenney wrote.

"On her many visits to Alberta, Her late Majesty demonstrated a deep affection for this place and its people. Her name will live on forever here, on schools and streets, roadways and buildings, and indeed Mount Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Elizabeth Range of our majestic Rocky Mountains."

Alberta’s lieutenant-governor Salma Lakhani sent condolences to King Charles III and all members of the Royal Family in a statement on Thursday.

“Her late Majesty was a part of our shared identity as Canadians. Through the decades, the Queen’s presence was woven into the very fabric of our society,” the viceregal’s statement read.

"We will treasure The Queen's legacy in Alberta and will strive to honour the principles of service and citizenship that were hallmarks of Her late Majesty's long and glorious reign."

Kenney’s and Lakhani’s statements come as the Alberta legislature prepares to pay tribute to the late monarch after her death was announced on Thursday morning.

Flags will be at half mast for a 10-day mourning period and official portraits of the Queen will be draped. Books of condolence will be available online and at some provincial buildings for residents to sign.

A provincial public memorial will be held on the last day of mourning.

“A beloved sovereign and a respected figure among leaders the world over, Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of our nation’s historical and continuing connection to the British monarchy, and also of the role of the constitutional monarchy in Canada,” said Nathan Cooper, speaker of Alberta’s legislative assembly.

“My thoughts are also with all countries of the Commonwealth whom Her Majesty faithfully served throughout her remarkable reign.”

View image in full screen Flags at half mast at McDougall Centre in Calgary, Alta. on Sept. 8, 2022 after Queen Elizabeth II died. Tom Reynolds, Global News

Municipal buildings commemorate Queen

Municipal buildings across the province also commemorated the Queen on Thursday.

In Calgary, all flags at city hall and other city facilities will remain at half-mast during the mourning period. A condolence book will be open for Calgarians to sign at the city hall atrium during business hours until Sept. 12.

A small exhibit showing the Queen’s legacy has been set up in city hall.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek extended her “deepest condolences” to the Queen and the British Royal Family on Thursday, saying the City of Calgary is thankful for her commitment to the Commonwealth.

“In 1947, on the Queen’s 21st birthday, she made a pledge about devoting her whole life to public service,” Gondek wrote in a Thursday statement.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has kept this promise throughout her entire reign, demonstrating an inspiring example of dedication to duty and the principles of democracy.

"Her leadership and contributions to global peace and international understanding will be forever remembered with admiration and respect."

View image in full screen Flags at half mast at city hall in Calgary, Alta. on Sept. 8, 2022 after Queen Elizabeth II died. Global News

The City of Edmonton is also setting up a book of condolence in city hall with a photo display of the Queen’s visit to Edmonton. Edmontonians are invited to pay respects and take part in ceremonies of remembrance.

“It is sad news to hear of the passing of Canada’s head of state, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

“I invite Edmontonians to pay their respects over the coming days to the Queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch.”