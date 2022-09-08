Man charged in 2021 crashed that killed 2 UBC students

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver man is facing criminal charges nearly a year after a crash at the University of British Columbia that left two students dead.

Emily Selwood and Evan Smith, both 18 years old, were walking on a sidewalk along Northwest Marine Drive around 2 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2021 when a driver veered off the road and struck them, according to University RCMP.

Images from the scene show a vehicle flipped on its side with its engine compartment crushed into the rear end of a silver BMW.

The driver was arrested at the scene, and police said Thursday that Tim Carl Robert Goerner, 22, has been charged with two counts each of impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving.

In a statement, Emily’s parents Laurie and Duncan Selwood described their daughter as someone passionate about service and the social sciences, and an accomplished rower who loved camping, hiking and the outdoors.

“Since that day, our family and our lives have not, and will not, ever be the same. All who knew Emily remain heartbroken by her sudden and tragic death,” they said.

“With the announcement of charges against the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Emily and Evan, we now face a lengthy and unfamiliar future. Our family’s hope is that the individual responsible will be brought to justice on fact and evidence with a successful conviction; however, that will not bring Emily and Evan back.”

Evan’s parents Debbie O’Day-Smith and Adam Smith described him as a loyal friend and wonderful son and brother with a passion for science.

“Because of someone’s deliberate decision to drive after drinking, our son’s lifelong plans, dreams and goals will never be realized. This heinous act of selfishness and stupidity made our worst nightmare come true,” they said.

“Know that an intelligent, conscientious, sincere and caring human being was in the prime of his youth when he was killed. This violent crime affects everyone. Driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol HAS to stop.”

Goerner is scheduled to make his first appearance at B.C. provincial court in Richmond on Friday.