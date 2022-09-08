Menu

Canada

Trudeau mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II: ‘I will miss her so’

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 1:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth death: The life and legacy of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch' Queen Elizabeth death: The life and legacy of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch
WATCH: Queen Elizabeth death: The life and legacy of Britain's longest-reigning monarch

Wearing a black suit and tie, a visibly emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying he will “miss her so.”

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dead at 96

The longest-reigning monarch in British history has died at 96, The Royal Family announced on Twitter.

“As her 12th Canadian prime minister, I’ve having trouble believing that my last sit down with her was my last,” Trudeau said, speaking to reporters.

“I will so miss those chats. She was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more.”

He said that Canada “is in mourning.”

“She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so,” Trudeau said.

The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years, so a transition of power is unfamiliar territory for the current Canadian government.

Click to play video: 'Growing concerns over Queen Elizabeth’s health' Growing concerns over Queen Elizabeth’s health
Growing concerns over Queen Elizabeth’s health

Experts say governance is expected to carry on as usual because the monarch remains the constitutional head of state in Canada no matter who is filling the role at any given time.

Succession from the Queen to her eldest son Charles was automatic although there will be some formalities, including a proclamation from the Governor General.

“A lot of that remains unclear on how we’re going to exactly follow it in Canada”‘ says Philippe Lagasse, an associate professor of international affairs at Carleton University and an expert on the role of the Crown in the Westminster system of government.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
