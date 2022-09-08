LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II has died. Here’s what we know

The longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, has died.
She was 96 years old.
The Royal Family confirmed the news in a tweet early Thursday afternoon.
The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday with members of the Royal Family by her side, after Buckingham Palace issued a rare notice that the queen’s doctors were concerned about her health.
Here are the latest developments in our Global News live blog.
