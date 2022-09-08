Menu

Live Updates

LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II has died. Here’s what we know

By Rachel Gilmore , Michelle Butterfield & Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 1:35 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Global News' live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II death

The longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, has died.

She was 96 years old.

The Royal Family confirmed the news in a tweet early Thursday afternoon.

The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday with members of the Royal Family by her side, after Buckingham Palace issued a rare notice that the queen’s doctors were concerned about her health.

Here are the latest developments in our Global News live blog.

