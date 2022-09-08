Man killed in random north Edmonton attacks hailed a hero by family

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man who was killed in what police are calling random assaults in north Edmonton Wednesday afternoon is being remembered as a hero.

Brian Berland, of Cold Lake First Nation, died after being attacked while out walking in the Homesteader neighbourhood with his sister, Jamie, and her dog, Meatball.

Two other people were seriously injured in the attacks.

Berland’s brother-in-law, Allen Frost, told Global News a man came out of a nearby treed area as Berland and Jamie were walking in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW.

“He really didn’t say anything, he just started attacking Brian and he (Brian) told my wife, Jamie, ‘Run, Jamie, run. Go!’ And so Jamie ran and he died there,” Frost said Thursday morning from the crime scene.

“He’s a hero. Brian saved Jamie’s life and we’re all grateful for that and he didn’t die for nothing.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He's a hero. Brian saved Jamie's life and we're all grateful for that and he didn't die for nothing."

Frost said Berland was his kids’ favourite uncle, and that he would never hurt anyone.

View image in full screen Allen Frost speaks about his brother-in-law Brian Berland, who was killed Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in random assaults in north Edmonton. Global News

Frost said his wife is traumatized. They hope they find out why it happened.

“It’s so tragic right now for us,” he said. “We just want to know answers. It’s terrible for everybody that was involved.”

The family’s dog, Meatball, ran off during the ordeal. Frost said his kids and family are desperate for the dog’s safe return.

“Hopefully if anybody knows where he’s at or has seen him, to please bring him back to us.”

Police remained at the scene Thursday morning, with a cruiser parked near the treed area where Frost said the suspect emerged from. The area leads down to some bushes where a homeless encampment was surrounded by police tape Thursday morning.

View image in full screen A homeless encampment surrounded by police tape Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, one day after police said one person was killed and two seriously injured in random assaults in Edmonton’s Homesteader neighbourhood. Global News

People in the area were told to shelter in place for several hours Wednesday, after police said there was a man in the area with an edged weapon.

Several area schools were placed on alert, with the doors locked and no one allowed in or out.

At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said they arrested 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence. He was taken into police custody in the area of 50 Street and 122 Avenue in the Newton area.

View image in full screen Clarence Lawrence, 25, was arrested by police after a fatal stabbing in north Edmonton’s Homesteader neighborhood on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police have not released any further information. It’s not known what charges the suspect may face.

Frost said a vigil is planned at the north Edmonton scene at 5 p.m. Thursday.

