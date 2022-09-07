Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 2 injured in north Edmonton where people told to shelter in place

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 5:49 pm
1 dead, 2 injured in north Edmonton where people told to shelter in place - image View image in full screen
Global News

Edmonton police are requesting all residents, pedestrians and motorists avoid the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW in the Homesteader neighborhood or shelter in place if possible, as they say there is a man in the area with an edged weapon.

“At this time, two people have been seriously injured and one person is deceased. The assaults are believed to be random in nature,” Edmonton police said in a news release at 3:36 p.m.

The suspect is described as a man with curly black hair who was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and grey shirt.

Trending Stories

“His appearance was described by witnesses as dishevelled and untidy,” police said.

The suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached. A heavy police presence can be expected in the area, as officers search for the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

There are several schools in the area. While the end of the school day has come and gone, a Edmonton Catholic Schools spokesperson Christine Meadows said police earlier instructed four of the division’s schools to go on alert as a precaution.

That has impacted dismissal at three of the schools, where the exterior doors are locked but teachers are continuing with classroom activities.

“We hope to have an update for our families soon,” Meadows said.

This is a breaking news story.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagEdmonton police tagedmonton police service tagStabbing tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton Stabbing tagHomesteader tagHomesteader attack tagHomesteader Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers